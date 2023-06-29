Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 1.3.2 Is Live, Here Are The Full Patch Notes

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo updated Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for Switch to Version 1.3.2.

This patch references tournament adjustments and is the smallest. Dataminers may reveal more. Nintendo’s support page has the details:

Ver. 1.3.2 (Released June 28, 2023)

“Mechanic adjustments have been made for upcoming live tournaments.”

