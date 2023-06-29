Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 1.3.2 Is Live, Here Are The Full Patch Notes

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo updated Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for Switch to Version 1.3.2.
This patch references tournament adjustments and is the smallest. Dataminers may reveal more. Nintendo’s support page has the details:
Ver. 1.3.2 (Released June 28, 2023)
“Mechanic adjustments have been made for upcoming live tournaments.”
Serebii.net provides additional information about this update:
“This patch includes a variety of bug fixes and focuses on a variety of changes for Live Tournaments that are held such as the International Championships It also features a change for the Ability Illuminate where it now prevents the user’s Accuracy from being lowered.”