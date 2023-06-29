Microsoft CEO Would “Love To Get Rid Of” Console Exclusives

Microsoft v FTC yielded many juicy quotes and documents for Nintendo.

Exclusiveness briefly dominated the latest courtroom battle. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadalla testified that he would “love” to eliminate “exclusives on consoles,” but Sony, “the dominant player,” has changed the market, forcing Microsoft to compete.

“If it was up to me I would love to get rid of the entire exclusives on consoles, but that’s not for me to define especially as a low share player in the console market. The dominant player there [Sony] has defined market competition using exclusives, so that’s the world we live in. I have no love for that world.”

Microsoft wants to acquire Activision Blizzard, but it won’t lock out competitors. If the deal goes through, it’ll bring Call of Duty to Nintendo and other platforms for 10 years.

Nintendo, like PlayStation, has thrived on its exclusive content, and the Switch generation’s hits like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have only reinforced that commitment.

Nadella’s remarks—what do you think? Would you like “exclusives on consoles” to change? How would Nintendo and its platforms fare without exclusive content?