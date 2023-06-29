The Switch eShop Has Nintendo’s Pikmin 4 Demo

Nintendo announced a Pikmin 4 demo last week during its Direct broadcast.

The Switch eShop now has the demo for this game. It needs 4.8 GB. Pikmin 4 can be pre-ordered on the Switch eShop. Nintendo’s game voucher offer includes it.

The demo includes story, co-op, and Dandori Battle. Pikmin Bloom’s “special rewards” await if you finish it. The full game can import demo save data. After collecting “1,500 units of sparklium” and exploring for the day, the demo will end.

Our Nintendo Life hands-on previews the new Pikmin game. First impressions are positive. Above is Nintendo’s overview trailer.