Disney Remasters Sega Genesis Platformer Gargoyles, Switch Release Confirmed

Update: Gargoyles Remastered for Switch has been confirmed. Limited Run Games will handle the physical release. This fall, it will be revealed “later this year”.

Original article: A Gargoyles remaster was one of the biggest surprises at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase.

Disney Software’s 1995 Sega Genesis 2D platformer. Goliath, based on Disney’s 90s animated series, fights the Eye of Odin and Demona.

After Aladdin, The Lion King, and Jungle Book, Disney Classic Games will release Gargoyles Remastered. Empty Clip Studios (Streets of Kamurocho) is remastering.

