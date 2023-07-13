Home » NEWS » Fan-Made Legend Of Zelda Trailer Is A Sweet Reminiscence

It’s easy to forget how far The Legend of Zelda franchise has come and how much fans have shared.

From the humble 3D beginnings of Ocarina of Time to the bona fide masterpiece of Tears of the Kingdom, the franchise has explored many different paths yet has somehow still maintained a comforting sense of familiarity, which creator Chris Ormondroyd has decided to lean into with his remarkable fan-made trailer for the franchise (minus the 2D entries).

The trailer shows how Link, Zelda, and Ganon have changed over the years, showing how each game in the franchise is connected.

Watch it.

