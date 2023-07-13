Guerrilla’s Horizon Multiplayer Game Is a Huge Change for Studio

Guerrilla’s multiplayer Horizon adaptation is a “massive shift” “almost on the same level as doing the first [game in the series]”. At a keynote at the Develop:Brighton conference in the UK today, studio director Jan-Bart van Beek said that.

“Building out a two-player experience is a whole new challenge for the studio,” the veteran said.

Van Beek said the Dutch developer has about 16 “plans” for the franchise “clicking on,” including the multiplayer game. It’s unclear if NCSoft’s MMO is in production. We assume “plans” includes non-game projects like the Netflix show.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a PSVR2 launch title, and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, a DLC expansion, were released this year. Since it’s become a huge seller for Sony, this fledgling franchise won’t be slowed down anytime soon.