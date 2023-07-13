Home » NEWS » Tomba, PS1 platformer! Returns to PS5, PS4

Jacob Chambers July 13, 2023

In a Limited Run Games showcase, Tomba!, a PS1 platformer, was announced for PS5 and PS4. Fujita Harumi, who composed the 1997 original, will compose a new soundtrack for the publisher’s Carbon Engine. The trailer above announces a PS Store digital version and a Limited Run Games physical edition.

“Our favorite pink-haired, high-jumping jungle boy is back!” says company PR. We’re using the Carbon Engine and Fujita Harumi’s soundtrack to bring Tomba to modern consoles with creator Tokuro Fujiwara.”

