A tasty limited-time discount is available for the Nintendo Switch online and expansion pack (UK)

Check out the current deal over at ShopTo if you’re seeking to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online (or perhaps just extend your current subscription).

You can save 33% off the regular price of £39.99 by purchasing a one-year membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack from the shop for a fairly nice £26.85.

You have full access to the Switch’s online services, including a library of titles from the NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive, in case you needed reminding. Additionally, you’ll have immediate access to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass and the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As previously indicated, Nintendo enables you to stack your membership for up to three years, so if you currently have a subscription, you can simply add on another year by purchasing a new membership.

There is currently no information on how long this offer will last, so if you’re interested in purchasing a new Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you’d better move quickly.