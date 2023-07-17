Ice cream-themed Splatfest in Splatoon 3 is won by Team Vanilla

Update: After a jam-packed weekend of action in the newest Splatfest for Splatoon 3, Team Vanilla has defeated Strawberry and Mint Chip.

Although the winning team claimed this one by a comfortable margin with 45p compared to Mint Chip’s 12p and Strawberry’s 0 — a tough break, Strawberry lovers — it wasn’t quite the clean sweep that we witnessed in the previous Zelda-themed Splatfest.

Update: News of a forthcoming Splatfest sounded like a drop in the ocean compared to some of the other announcements made during the June Nintendo Direct showcase since it was so jam-packed with information. This is just a gentle reminder that this weekend is the start of the Splatoon 3 ice cream Splatfest.

Which kind of ice cream is the best? is Nintendo’s latest quiz question, which focuses on your favorite scoop. and you have the option of backing Team Mint Chip, Vanilla, or Strawberry.

The exact time the event starts in your region may be found below:

North America – 14th July 8pm EST – 16th July 8pm EST

– 14th July 8pm EST – 16th July 8pm EST Australia – 15th July 11am AEST – 17th July 11am AEST

– 15th July 11am AEST – 17th July 11am AEST New Zealand – 15th July 11p NZST- 17th July 1pm NZST

– 15th July 11p NZST- 17th July 1pm NZST UK – 15th July 1am BST – 17th July 1am BST

– 15th July 1am BST – 17th July 1am BST Europe – 15th July 2am BST – 17th July 2am BST

– 15th July 2am BST – 17th July 2am BST Japan – 15th July 9am JST – 17th July 9am JST

For all of the latest on this event, be sure to keep an eye on our complete Splatfest guide. Happy splatting!