Toad Joins Super Nintendo World Hollywood Walkabout Cast

Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, California, now has another reason to visit: New walk-about character Toad.

Toad will greet guests and pose for photos alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. The costume is great—very convincing.

Super Nintendo World opened in February 2023 with the AR-enhanced ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the charming Toad’s Cafe, and a lot of interactive objects.

In March 2021, Universal Studios Japan opened Super Nintendo World. Universal Orlando Resort will launch a third site in mid-2025, and Universal Studios Singapore will launch a fourth.