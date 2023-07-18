Home » NEWS » Toad Joins Super Nintendo World Hollywood Walkabout Cast

Toad Joins Super Nintendo World Hollywood Walkabout Cast

Jacob Chambers July 18, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, California, now has another reason to visit: New walk-about character Toad.

Toad will greet guests and pose for photos alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. The costume is great—very convincing.

Super Nintendo World opened in February 2023 with the AR-enhanced ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the charming Toad’s Cafe, and a lot of interactive objects.

In March 2021, Universal Studios Japan opened Super Nintendo World. Universal Orlando Resort will launch a third site in mid-2025, and Universal Studios Singapore will launch a fourth.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Ice cream-themed Splatfest in Splatoon 3 is won by Team Vanilla

Update: After a jam-packed weekend of action in the newest Splatfest for Splatoon 3, Team ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security