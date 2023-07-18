Doomsday Hunters, a frantic Roguelike Shooter, Hits Switch This Week

MoreGames’ twin-stick roguelike shooter Doomsday Hunters will leave early access and launch on Switch on July 20.

The nine-year-old game features detailed pixel art and all the genre’s gnarly explosions and monster attacks. MoreGames said replay value was a major factor in the game’s development, and you can choose from over 1,200 items to take on opponents and make each run different.

The publishers’ website has more game information and screenshots:

Doomsday Hunters is not an easy game to master it requires exceptional skills. Get used to dying a lot and get used to trying out different gameplay mechanics and different styles of play to progress. There are tons of items to discover and master; more than 1200 items in total: relics, weapons, skills, perks, relics, alien artefacts, consumables, actives and passives. Learn how they work and combine, break the game as you like. Obliterate and nuke everything and enjoy the massive explosions, chaos and fun! KEY FEATURES

– Procedural generation for endless variety.

– Break guns for parts or find powerful mods.

– Over 160 enemies and 20 bosses.

– Discover and master over 1200 items including relics, weapons, skills, perks, alien artifacts, consumables, actives, and passives.

– Engage with a variety of unique characters and negotiate to your advantage.

Doomsday Hunters will launch on the Switch in a few days, and the Switch eShop is offering a 15% discount to celebrate. If you want to save money, get in before July 27th.