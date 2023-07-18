‘Chicken Journey’ Launches On Switch Next Month

Chicken or egg?
Chicken Journey, a cute 2D platformer for Nintendo Switch, will answer this question next month on August 22nd, 2023.
Chicken Journey has adorable visuals, comedic writing, and stress-free gameplay. Trailer music is also great. Please continue.
Key features (the first is crucial):
– You are a chicken
– Explore curious environments and meet friendly creatures
– Peck your way through varied puzzles
– Relaxing game with no combat
– Wonderful soundtrack that you can chill to all day
Will you buy Chicken Journey next month?