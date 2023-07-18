Home » NEWS » ‘Chicken Journey’ Launches On Switch Next Month

Jacob Chambers July 18, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Chicken or egg?

Chicken Journey, a cute 2D platformer for Nintendo Switch, will answer this question next month on August 22nd, 2023.

Chicken Journey has adorable visuals, comedic writing, and stress-free gameplay. Trailer music is also great. Please continue.

Key features (the first is crucial):

– You are a chicken
– Explore curious environments and meet friendly creatures
– Peck your way through varied puzzles
– Relaxing game with no combat
– Wonderful soundtrack that you can chill to all day

Will you buy Chicken Journey next month?

