‘Chicken Journey’ Launches On Switch Next Month

Chicken or egg?

Chicken Journey, a cute 2D platformer for Nintendo Switch, will answer this question next month on August 22nd, 2023.

Chicken Journey has adorable visuals, comedic writing, and stress-free gameplay. Trailer music is also great. Please continue.

Key features (the first is crucial):

– You are a chicken

– Explore curious environments and meet friendly creatures

– Peck your way through varied puzzles

– Relaxing game with no combat

– Wonderful soundtrack that you can chill to all day

Will you buy Chicken Journey next month?