Sonic Superstars Rated Switch by ESRB

Jacob Chambers July 18, 2023 NEWS

Sonic Superstars, a multiplayer platformer, will release this fall. The ESRB in North America has rated the game for Switch and multiple other platforms, suggesting Sega is on track for a release date.

“Mild fantasy violence” and “in-game purchases” make it a “E” for everyone. This brand-new Northstar Islands adventure’s full rating summary includes what players can expect:

“This is an action platformer in which players assume the roles of Sonic and his friends as they zoom around colorful zones and attempt to defeat Dr. Robotnik. As players speed through whimsical environments, they can jump on enemies’ heads, causing them to transform into small creatures; Sonic and friends react to damage by losing coin-like rings and falling off-screen when defeated. Boss battles can depict more protracted combat, with cartoony explosions.”

It indicates the game’s imminent release. Sega must now announce a release date. Sonic Superstars may launch in October alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder, according to retailer listings.

It will feature full “drop-in and drop-out” 4-player local co-op. Online PVP minigames will allow up to 8 players.

