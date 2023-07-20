See ‘The Legend Of Nayuta’ Before September Launch

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, an RPG coming to Nintendo Switch on September 22, 2023, has a new trailer from NIS America.
The new footage shows some of your traveling companions and the world.
Key game features:
Worlds Beyond Home: Experience all the wondrous phenomena The Legend of Nayuta has to offer with HD visuals, high quality music, 60fps, and new illustrations added for this Western release!
Skills for Every Season: Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance.
An Ocean of Adventure: Dive into a different kind of Trails game! Experience a light, whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, plus tons of extra quest content.