Amazon Spain Leak Announces King Kong Switch Game

Update: After Amazon Spain leaked Skull Island: Rise of Kong earlier today, GameMill Entertainment announced it. “Later this year” is the only release date.

The game, developed by IguanaBee Studios, is available for $39.99 pre-order at major retailers, with a Digital Deluxe “Colossal Edition” coming soon.

Key features:

– Explore the Origins of the King: Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw.

– Unleash the Fury of Kong: Deal devastating combos to dominate Gaw’s ferocious minions, and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. Send even the most gargantuan of enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and brutal finishing attacks.

– Ascend to New Heights: Gain new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to unlock Kong’s full potential.

– Discover the Mythos of Skull Island: Explore mountainous terrain, jungles, swamps, skullite-filled caves and more to unearth collectibles, unlock new areas, and learn more about the mysterious history of this faraway land.

Original: Prepare for a new King Kong game on the Switch.

Amazon Spain leaked Skull Island: Rise of Kong, including screenshots and box art, according to Gematsu (thanks, VGC). GameMill Entertainment publishes it, and it appears legit.

A placeholder release date of December 31, 2024 appears on the listing. We’re expecting an official announcement soon, so we’ll know when to expect it.

The official game description (loosely translated via Google) is:

“Embark on a 3rd person action adventure to avenge the death of your parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw. Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat your archenemy’s minions to become the rightful king of Skull Island. Cross the mysterious island and discover the history and secrets it hides as you come across swamps, waterfalls, jungle and caves full of skullites that give power to the flora and fauna of the island.”

Sounds cool! We’re curious. We’ll keep you posted on official announcements.