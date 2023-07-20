Home » NEWS » ‘This Way Madness Lies’ Is Shakespeare’s Comedy RPG Coming To Switch Next Week

‘This Way Madness Lies’ Is Shakespeare’s Comedy RPG Coming To Switch Next Week

Zeboyd Digital Games and Limited Run Games will release Shakespearean comedy RPG This Way Madness Lies on Switch on July 25.

The game received positive Steam reviews last year and is now being prepared for a theatrical run on Switch and a physical release.

In This Way Madness Lies, you play the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society, four students trying to stage Shakespeare’s greatest hits. Remember their magical powers. The group can teleport to Shakespeare-inspired worlds to fight evil while juggling schoolwork and rehearsals.

Check out the publishers’ site for more game features and screenshots.

Key Features
-Unique, turn-based combat!
-Hang out with your friends!
-Put on plays!
-Shakespearean dialogue too difficult to parse? No problem with our unique Ye
Olde English to New English translator! 110% accurate!
-Multi-character unite abilities!
-Teaches you while you learn!
-Get a pet!
-Pacing that doesn’t waste your time!
-Fun for the whole family!

This Way Madness Lies is a cheap RPG with a short playtime. Pre-order the Switch eShop version for £8.99 / $9.99, with a Limited Run Games physical edition coming soon.

