New Star GP Brings Retro-Inspired Switch Racing Later This Year

New Star Games and Five Aces Publishing announced that New Star GP will launch on Nintendo Switch later this year after a Steam launch on August 8, 2023.
The game has gorgeous retro-inspired visuals and races in Brisbane, Quebec, and Côte D’Azur in the 1980s and 1990s. Local multiplayer is supported by four-player split-screen.
The game’s Steam page has official information:
STUNNING RETRO VISUALS
Beautifully rendered retro looks and a driving retro soundtrack that bring back fond memories of the iconic racing games of the 1990s.
CHOOSE YOUR RACE STRATEGY!
A pick-up-and-play arcade driving experience that has more depth than you think. While anyone can take the wheel and have success, those who want to truly master the game will want to make use of tyre choice and wear, component reliability, slipstreaming opponents, fuel load, and even pit strategy. Anything can happen in races, from catastrophic component failures and dynamic weather changes, to tyre blowouts and multi-car pileups.
START YOUR CAREER IN THE ’80s
Compete in GPs, Elimination Races, Time Trials, Checkpoint Races, and one-on-one Rival Races. In between events, choose how to upgrade your car, or which staff perks to equip: from sponsored car components to faster pit stops. When you’ve won a season, progress to the next decade of racing and face a new set of opponents and challenges in a brand new car!
RACE ICONIC LOCATIONS AROUND THE WORLD!
Race a myriad of events across the decades at some of the most iconic racing locations around the world. Earn rewards for setting personal bests!
CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS IN SPLIT-SCREEN MULTIPLAYER!
Enjoy the game with your friends with a fun split-screen social multiplayer mode. Play with 2, 3, or 4 players, choose your car, driver, handicap, and play mode, and any of the tracks to compete on. Points carry over from event to event, so it’s as easy to play one race as it is to play a whole season of racing together.