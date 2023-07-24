Puzzlers Mini Metro And Mini Motorways Get New Crossover Maps In ‘Miniversary’ Update

Dinosaur Polo Club is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its relaxing puzzler with a new ‘Miniversary’ update that adds three crossover maps to Mini Metro and Mini Motorways.

Mini Motorways got London, Mumbai, and New York City, while Mini Metro got Tokyo, Warsaw, and Lisbon. The latter game’s update will add train station buildings, making traffic management more difficult.

The update also adds a photo mode to Mini Metro, letting you export screenshots of your underground networks in decorative frames like Mini Motorway.

The miniversary update in Mini Metro and Mini Motorways includes six free maps. All aboard!