Dark Magics Await Trine 5’s Switch Release

Jacob Chambers July 24, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

THQ Nordic’s action-RPG Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy’s new trailer stars Trine veteran Pontius the Knight.

The Switch release date is August 31, 2023.

Pontius’ THQ Nordic description:

Meet Pontius the Knight, Protector of the Realm, and also the biggest pie lover the land has ever seen! A real frontline hero who is always going headfirst into battle to protect his friends!

Your sword and shield will aid you on your journey – if you know how to use them! As a skilled knight and professional pie eater, Pontius can use his sword to fight off enemies, get rid of obstacles, and even use it as a platform to help him reach higher areas. The shield, not only made to protect, will come in handy to reflect light, skate across water, and even use as a glider!

Charge, smash, fight, and puzzle-solve your way through the dangers that await with your fellow adventurers. And should you need further help, the Prismatic Talisman will be your best friend – literally. Clones can be useful!

