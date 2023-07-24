Taito’s Animal-Saving Beat ‘Em Up “Growl” Is This Week’s Arcade Archives Game

There are plenty of beat-em-up games, but how many involve saving animals from evil poachers? This week, Nintendo Everything is adding Taito’s Growl to the Arcade Archives.

Growl, released in 1990 in Japanese arcades and 1991 on the Genesis, casts you as one of four rangers who must stop a group of poachers from killing local wildlife. HAMSTER’s announcement trailer (above) shows this beat-em-up’s all-explosive action—because nothing calms a scared lion like four rocket launchers, right?

Growl will hit the Arcade Archives later this week for £6.29 / $7.99 / €6.99 on the Switch eShop.