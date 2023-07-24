Home » NEWS » Taito’s Animal-Saving Beat ‘Em Up “Growl” Is This Week’s Arcade Archives Game

Taito’s Animal-Saving Beat ‘Em Up “Growl” Is This Week’s Arcade Archives Game

Jacob Chambers July 24, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

There are plenty of beat-em-up games, but how many involve saving animals from evil poachers? This week, Nintendo Everything is adding Taito’s Growl to the Arcade Archives.

Growl, released in 1990 in Japanese arcades and 1991 on the Genesis, casts you as one of four rangers who must stop a group of poachers from killing local wildlife. HAMSTER’s announcement trailer (above) shows this beat-em-up’s all-explosive action—because nothing calms a scared lion like four rocket launchers, right?

Growl will hit the Arcade Archives later this week for £6.29 / $7.99 / €6.99 on the Switch eShop.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Dark Magics Await Trine 5’s Switch Release

THQ Nordic’s action-RPG Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy’s new trailer stars Trine veteran Pontius the ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security