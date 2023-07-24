The Pokémon Company Releases 11-Minute Pokémon Horizons Anime Preview

Since Ash Ketchum and Pikachu left the Pokémon animated series, we’ve naturally wondered what’s next. At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, The Pokémon Company showed off the Western dub of Pokémon Horizons, which debuted in Japan in April.

Liko, the new series protagonist, visits Kanto and enrolls in school in the 11-minute clip above. This leads to Liko getting her first Pokémon partner—but who? If you’ve been following the marketing, you’ll know from the teaser.

However, the Pokémon Company didn’t stop there. The company also showed a trailer for Ash’s Pokémon Ultimate Journeys finale, ‘To Be A Pokémon Master’, at Comic-Con. These aired in Japan two months ago, but Netflix will debut them in the West on September 8. Prepare for an emotional goodbye.

The Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11-13, had a great animated trailer.

So much Pokémon anime news. First on the list is Ash and Pikachu’s final run in September, but keep an eye out over the next few months for a better idea of when we can see Liko and her partner Pokémon.