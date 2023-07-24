Forever Entertainment Teases 2023 Remake Announcement

Forever Entertainment, which remade Panzer Dragoon and The House of the Dead, teased more.

After Front Mission 1st: Remake, a Famitsu interview hinted at more. CEO Zbigniew Dębicki stated (via Nintendo Everything):

“I think even during this year we’ll be able to announce a new remake, so players can look forward to that!”

He said the company wants to release many more games and may do more western remakes.

Since August’s teaser trailer, Forever Entertainment hasn’t updated Fear Effect Reinvented. Front Mission 2 and 3 are in development, but the second was delayed earlier this year.