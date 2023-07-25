Home » NEWS » Ubisoft Cancels Immortals: Fenyx Rising Sequel Plans

Jacob Chambers July 25, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Ubisoft’s 2020 Switch open-world adventure Immortals: Fenyx Rising was surprisingly good, but a sequel seems unlikely.

“Perceived challenges around establishing the IP” caused Ubisoft Quebec to cancel the game earlier this month, according to VGC.

Ubisoft had planned to expand Immortals into its own franchise, but when it announced that it would focus on its bigger brands like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, its future was uncertain.

After Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 Edition underperformed, Ubisoft’s share price plummeted. CEO Yves Guillemot suggested that Sparks of Hope should have been released after the Switch’s inevitable successor.

