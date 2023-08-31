Home » NEWS » Roadmap for Nintendo Switch Fighter DNF Duel Season Pass

Roadmap for Nintendo Switch Fighter DNF Duel Season Pass

Jacob Chambers August 31, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: After releasing the first Season Pass character, Spectre, on July 12, Arc System Works and co. revealed the second fighter. The game’s “Brawler” name doesn’t indicate when they’ll be added. This fighter will be followed by three more characters. The teaser:

Original article: Nexon and Arc System Works announced a Season Pass roadmap after announcing a DNF Duel Nintendo Switch port in December.

Part one will launch in Summer 2023 with Spectre, the new playable fighter, and a “new awakening system” and “new system”. No other details have been released. Fall and Winter updaters will add new characters.

The content will continue through 2024, adding new fighters.

DNF Duel will launch on Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2023, and is available now on other platforms. Look at Spectre, the upcoming character:

