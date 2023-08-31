Bomb Rush Cyberfunk New Patch Details, Console Rollout Delayed Due To Certification

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk launched on Switch and PC earlier this month, and developer Team Reptile has released its first major patch.

The console “certification process” delayed this patch for the Switch. Though it’s only a PC patch, it’s a good preview of what console players can expect from this update.

Most of it is “focused on fixing mostly technical issues” but the Micro Boy mini-game app is new.

We released another game lol pic.twitter.com/aUCdDeLrEV — Team Reptile (@ReptileGames) August 30, 2023

What else can players expect in this first update, with most of these additions and fixes likely to be added to console versions:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk update – Patch 1

Additions

Added Micro Boy mobile game to the flip phone apps

Added a cypher spot to the Hideout

Added Knxwledge – hwbouths to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Soundtrack

Added album art to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Soundtrack

Added Paul Koster to Environment Artists in Credits

Added Localization teams to Credits

Added Benni the taxi driver’s missing voice in taxi menu related cutscenes

Added OpenGL Core backend to Windows build

Added support for changing the movement controls and phone movement controls

Added a more explicit boost gate door to the intro of the chapter 3 dream

Fixes