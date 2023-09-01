Home » NEWS » Super Mario Bros. Talking Flowers Can Be Muted

Super Mario Bros. Talking Flowers Can Be Muted

Jacob Chambers September 1, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will have talking flowers in every course that make funny comments and enhance the experience. You may be able to silence them if you don’t like the idea.

A screenshot (and rough translation) on Nintendo’s Japanese website suggests players can disable flower audio in a menu, as noted by Nintendo Everything. It appears you can change the language here:

While Nintendo recommends keeping the flower audio on, the constant chatter may get annoying after a million times through a level, so this may be a good option. If you want a more traditional Mario game, you could also silence the flowers.

 

