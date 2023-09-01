Getting Hatsune Miku’s Own Switch Fitness Boxing Game

Imagineer announced a new Switch game featuring Hatsune Miku this week after the original Fitness Boxing was removed from the UK eShop.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Isshoni Exercise will launch in Japan in Spring 2024 and let players box with the idol. The game will include Hatsune Miku’s “main theme song by cosMo@bousouP”.

The video above shows a teaser. Fitness Boxing, based on the manga series Fist of the North Star, was released on Switch in Europe and America last year, so there’s no guarantee of a localization.