DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Leaked

Jacob Chambers September 1, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC is set to release on September 13. A leak has been reported.

On social media and elsewhere, Polygon reported “renders of new Pokémon and Pokémon forms” from part one ‘The Teal Mask’. There are also rumors about “new abilities” and DLC location names.

If these leaks are true and you don’t want spoilers before diving into this new content, stay away from certain parts of the internet until The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero goes live.

Unfortunately, this happens with almost every Switch release, though not always with DLC. Nintendo faced a similar situation in July before Pikmin 4’s Switch release. Pokémon leaks also have a history.

