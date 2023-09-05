Missed Splatoon 3’s Tricolor Turf War Stage? All Return For Next Splatfest

Splatoon 3 was released almost a year ago, and Nintendo is planning a Splatfest to celebrate. The weekend’s splatting will return all eight Tricolor stages from previous Splatfests to make it more special.

The news was posted on the Nintendo Japan website and translated by @OatmealDome for Twitter. The full lineup of eight stages includes the special Scorch Gorge variant used for the earlier Zelda Splatfest, so now is the perfect time to visit if you missed it.

However, the Tricolor stages will be chosen randomly before battle, so there won’t be a chance to choose.

[Splatoon 3] All 8 past Tricolor stages can be played in the upcoming Splatfest. The stage will be randomly chosen each battle. – Sturgeon Shipyard

– Hammerhead Bridge

– Undertow Spillway

– Mincemeat Metalworks

– MakoMart

– Scorch Gorge (Zelda)

– Barnacle & Dime

– Eeltail Alley https://t.co/B67KlaXQQq — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 5, 2023

Teams will compete to decide “Who Would Make the Best Leader?” at these eight venues. The Deep Cut trio wants your vote—go Team Big Man! The Splatfest begins this weekend, September 9.