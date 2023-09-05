Home » NEWS » Missed Splatoon 3’s Tricolor Turf War Stage? All Return For Next Splatfest

Missed Splatoon 3’s Tricolor Turf War Stage? All Return For Next Splatfest

Jacob Chambers September 5, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Splatoon 3 was released almost a year ago, and Nintendo is planning a Splatfest to celebrate. The weekend’s splatting will return all eight Tricolor stages from previous Splatfests to make it more special.

The news was posted on the Nintendo Japan website and translated by @OatmealDome for Twitter. The full lineup of eight stages includes the special Scorch Gorge variant used for the earlier Zelda Splatfest, so now is the perfect time to visit if you missed it.

However, the Tricolor stages will be chosen randomly before battle, so there won’t be a chance to choose.

Teams will compete to decide “Who Would Make the Best Leader?” at these eight venues. The Deep Cut trio wants your vote—go Team Big Man! The Splatfest begins this weekend, September 9.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Hotel Dusk Writer’s New Adventure Game Trace Memory Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal

Dark Auction: Hitler’s Legacy, a Japanese ‘authentic mystery adventure’, is being crowdfunded by IzanagiGames, Inc. ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security