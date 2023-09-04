Phil Spencer of Xbox ‘Had A Blast’ Playing Super Mario Bros

Many are getting hands-on with the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Wonder, releasing October 20, 2023, at Nintendo Live in Seattle.

Phil Spencer, Xbox’s head, said he “had a blast” playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder (thanks, Pure Xbox).

The message includes a cute photo of Phil against the stunning Super Mario Bros. Wonder backdrop. Check it:

Had a great time visiting #PAXWest2023 today with my family. Fun to get to walk the floor and just play games. Had a blast playing 4 player #SuperMarioWonder at Nintendo Live, thank you to @NintendoAmerica for letting everyone play. pic.twitter.com/z5qXSGmy8l — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 3, 2023

Xbox and Nintendo have had a good relationship in recent years, with Ori and the Blind Forest and Banjo-Kazooie coming to the Switch to fan praise.

In addition, if Microsoft’s acquisition deal with Activision-Blizzard goes through (which is looking increasingly likely), Nintendo fans can expect at least a decade of Call of Duty games after a legally binding deal.