Stealth PS4 Firmware Update 11.00 Adds Features

The only firmware update Sony is promoting today is the PS5’s 23.02-08.00.00 patch, but the PS4 hasn’t been abandoned yet. A firmware update brings the old girl up to version 11.00. It downloads at 495.4MB and does the following:

You can now sign in with your PS4 without a password with PS App. On your mobile device, scan the QR code to sign in, just like for PS5.

You can now see emoji reactions to messages.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Of course, it’s a boring list of patch notes compared to the PS5 firmware update, but PS4 users who use the messaging system or PS App may enjoy these new features. If we find any hidden features that deal with hacking or piracy as Sony supports the PS4 in its final years, we’ll update this article.