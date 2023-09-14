Version 2.1.1 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is out; patch notes

In addition to Pokémon, Monolith Soft and Nintendo appear to have patched the excellent Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Version 2.1.1 is smaller than the previous update. It fixes Expansion Pass bugs and battle issues. Official patch notes provide the full rundown:

Released September 12, 2023, Version 2.1.1

Bug Fixes: – Fixed an issue where not having the Expansion Pass would cause the Special Hero BGM, Audio environment in Audio Setting, as well as Notifications to not display. – Fixed an issue with Staying Power’s Art Follow-Up, where activating Fusion Arts would cause the Follow-Up Attack damage to be dealt to the character using Fusion Arts and allies.

This update follows a July update that unlocked special weapons for the Pyra and Mythra amiibo.