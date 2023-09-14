Xbox Games: Free Play Days (September 14-17)

Xbox Free Play Days return this weekend! This week, we’ll play The Sims 4 and its Cats & Dogs expansion pack, which EA contributed to.

Xbox Free Play Days titles for September 14–17:

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Xbox One Version)

Microsoft’s Free Play Days promotion requires Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate. The above games are free until late on Sunday, September 17th.

Take advantage of our sales promotions this week to buy any of these titles for keeps. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ base Xbox One version is 67% off, and The Sims 4’s base game is now free-to-play, but this week’s Xbox deals include 60% off the ‘Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff’ DLC bundle.