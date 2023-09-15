Home » NEWS » This month, Switch gets Broken Sword-inspired adventure ‘Crowns And Pawns’

This month, Switch gets Broken Sword-inspired adventure ‘Crowns And Pawns’

Jacob Chambers September 15, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

On September 28, 2023, Thunderful and Tag of Joy will release the point-and-click adventure game Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit on Nintendo Switch.

Featuring the Art Director from Broken Sword 2.5 and voice actors from Monkey Island, The Wolf Among Us, and more, the game takes you across stunning European locations to solve a family secret.

Crowns and Pawns, a point-and-click adventure game, has puzzles, customization, and witty dialogue.

In regards to the Switch launch, Game Director Šarūnas Ledas stated:

“We are delighted to bring Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit to Nintendo Switch. We think it’s the perfect console platform for a game like this and we are really happy to be able to bring a game that’s really resonated with adventure game lovers to a brand new audience.”

 

I’ll watch this one as its September 28th release approaches.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Stealth PS4 Firmware Update 11.00 Adds Features

The only firmware update Sony is promoting today is the PS5’s 23.02-08.00.00 patch, but the ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security