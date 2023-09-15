This month, Switch gets Broken Sword-inspired adventure ‘Crowns And Pawns’

On September 28, 2023, Thunderful and Tag of Joy will release the point-and-click adventure game Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit on Nintendo Switch.

Featuring the Art Director from Broken Sword 2.5 and voice actors from Monkey Island, The Wolf Among Us, and more, the game takes you across stunning European locations to solve a family secret.

Crowns and Pawns, a point-and-click adventure game, has puzzles, customization, and witty dialogue.

In regards to the Switch launch, Game Director Šarūnas Ledas stated:

“We are delighted to bring Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit to Nintendo Switch. We think it’s the perfect console platform for a game like this and we are really happy to be able to bring a game that’s really resonated with adventure game lovers to a brand new audience.”

I’ll watch this one as its September 28th release approaches.