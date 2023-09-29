Switch Online Exclusive F-Zero 99 Adds Queen League, Five Tracks

Update: F-Zero 99 now has Queen League and five new tracks after Nintendo announced it yesterday. Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I, White Land II, Death Wind II.

Original article :More tracks will be added to Nintendo’s F-Zero 99 battle royale this week. The company’s Japanese website confirmed the five-track lineup.

Mute City II, Port Town I, and Red Canyon I join F-Zero 99’s standard mode, according to dataminer OatmealDome. Racers can expect White Land II and Death Wind II on new Pro Tracks.

Finally, Grand Prix events will feature the Queen League. Expect this update to launch on September 29th in Japan and elsewhere around the same time. Apparently, mid-October will unlock the remaining King League circuits.