Home » NEWS » Switch Online Exclusive F-Zero 99 Adds Queen League, Five Tracks

Switch Online Exclusive F-Zero 99 Adds Queen League, Five Tracks

Jacob Chambers September 29, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: F-Zero 99 now has Queen League and five new tracks after Nintendo announced it yesterday. Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I, White Land II, Death Wind II.

Original article :More tracks will be added to Nintendo’s F-Zero 99 battle royale this week. The company’s Japanese website confirmed the five-track lineup.

Mute City II, Port Town I, and Red Canyon I join F-Zero 99’s standard mode, according to dataminer OatmealDome. Racers can expect White Land II and Death Wind II on new Pro Tracks.

Finally, Grand Prix events will feature the Queen League. Expect this update to launch on September 29th in Japan and elsewhere around the same time. Apparently, mid-October will unlock the remaining King League circuits.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online Exclusive F-Zero 99 Adds Five Tracks This Week

More tracks will be added to Nintendo’s F-Zero 99 battle royale this week. The company’s ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security