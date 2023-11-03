Technical Analysis of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 by Digital Foundry

Last week, Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 hit the Switch, and Digital Foundry has released its technical analysis.

DF says it “could, and should have been so much more” because Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3 have “limited enhancements” compared to previous versions.

“The first MGS, for example, runs via an emulator at the same resolution and frame rate as the original PS1 hardware back in 1998. And then MGS2 and 3, in this case, boot up code based on the HD collection versions as first developed by Bluepoint in 2011 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3…both games still run at a native 1280 x 720p in the Master Collection… whether it’s PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch, 720p is all we get here…all of this is despite suggestions from Konami before release via the spreadsheet that these games might target 1080p. In truth, it’s disappointing.”

Expect these other things from each Nintendo Switch game:

Metal Gear Solid

M2 developed port

Base resolution of 240p

Fine texture warping

30fps, with hard drops to 20fps and under in first-person

European version 25fps paired with 50hz

Audio hiccups

Metal Gear Solid 2

Same as HD Collection version released in 2011

Delay on codec dialogue reduced from 3 seconds to less

Native 720p resolution

Anti-aliasing quality differs across platforms / seemingly none on the Switch

The Switch leaves hard geometric edges, entirely raw 1280 x 720, untreated without anti-aliasing

Seemingly no texture filtering applied at all

Both anti-aliasing and texture filtering “urgently need fixing”

Docked and portable 30fps Switch cap

Reduced frame rate impacts the motion blur effect, especially in first-person

Uneven frame pacing 16 and 50 milliseconds, creating jittery movement

flashes of 60fps, with doors and lockers (unlocks to 60fps) – tied to game logic

Switch portable, low 20fps in cutscenes

Metal Gear Solid 3