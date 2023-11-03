The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo is here

Nintendo released more than WarioWare: Move It! today. As a reminder, Nintendo is also releasing two stunning amiibo based on two popular characters from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Princess Zelda and Ganondorf arrive today after Link’s May release. As mentioned, these amiibo unlock two new paraglider fabrics in Link’s latest adventure. Look at them both below.

Zelda costs $15.99 or £12.99, and Ganondorf is $19.99 or £17.99 (or regional equivalent). Check out our Nintendo Life pre-order guide.