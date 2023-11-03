Nintendo Switch Super Mario RPG Previews

Before its November 17th Nintendo Switch release, Square Enix’s Super Mario RPG released its final previews.

For those who haven’t seen Nintendo Life’s “hands-on” of this upcoming Switch game, it’s looking great. The remake may be the most accurate we’ve played.

How do other critics view this new Super Mario RPG? Continue reading:

IGN: “Super Mario RPG has been able to balance its faithful recreation of one of my favorite games with a willingness to improve it where it counts.”

My Nintendo News: “Can confidently say that this is shaping up to be a fantastic way to experience the game, whether you’ve played the original SNES title, or it’s your first time diving into Mario’s first RPG. There have clearly been several quality of life improvements made to the game in order to make it as accessible as possible but the inclusion of the original soundtrack clearly shows that Nintendo want this to be a nostalgic experience for returning players too.”

Press-Start Australia: “This is going to be the best way to play Super Mario RPG. Its improvements are small but impactful, and the visual style is as strong as ever.”

TechRadar: “If there’s one thing that classic turn-based role-playing games (RPGs) can be guilty of, it’s repetitive, unengaging combat. However, these aren’t issues that players will have to worry about in Nintendo’s upcoming Switch remake of Super Mario RPG.”

ComingSoon.Net: “It looks like Nintendo has nailed the Super Mario RPG remake. Whether you’ve replayed the SNES original several times or this is your first go-around, the updated Switch version is a must-play for RPG fans. Featuring more charm than ever, plus some smart updates that keep it feeling fresh, this is everything you could want from a remake.”