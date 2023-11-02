Next week, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 hits Switch

The sixth wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC arrives next week on November 9th, including eight new courses and four new characters.

The add-ons will always be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass users and those who bought them separately.

What is new this time? The Nintendo Direct revealed four new racers—Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette—and Mario Kart Wii’s Daisy Circuit, but there’s more! Rainbow Road, Madrid Drive, Piranha Plant Cove, and Rome Avanti from Mario Kart Tour, DK Mountain from Mario Kart: Double Dash!, Bowser Castle 3 from Super Mario Kart, and Rosalina’s Ice World from Mario Kart 7 are in Wave Six.

Diddy Kong and Peachette will be in Medium, while Funky Kong and Pauline are newcomers to Heavy.

@OatmealDome tweeted that the last wave will include 17 new Mii Racing Suits and a jukebox for course music.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC was released in tangible form last month, but this latest pack must be downloaded.