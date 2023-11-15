Fortnite Has Game Awards And Geoff Keighley

Fortnite fans can vote in-game for “The Best Creator-Made Fortnite Island of the Year” at this year’s Game Awards.

This new ‘Nighttimes’ and ‘Studio 568’ update is a hub world that connects players to ten creator-made islands they can explore and vote for. Players can earn XP by collecting Game Awards statues in the main section.

The Game Awards creator and host, Geoff Keighley, said this about this Fortnite event:

“Ever since I hosted Live From Risky Reels in Fortnite in 2019, I’ve been thinking about ways The Game Awards could bring our celebration inside the games we play every day. Our Fortnite island is the first experiment in this direction, and I’m particularly excited to help shine the spotlight on the amazing user-generated community around the world.”

The island code for “The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite” is 0853-1358-8532. Note that island fan voting is limited to one vote per Epic ID and runs until December 6, with the winner announced on December 7.