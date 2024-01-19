Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release a brand new official art book, featuring a breathtaking cover illustration that is sure to captivate fans

The post-launch development for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is nearing its conclusion, although there are still a few loose ends to tie up. In addition to today’s update that brings amiibo support to the game, there is also exciting news about a newly revealed art book.

Prior to the announcement, Kadokawa revealed the upcoming release of the ‘Xenoblade 3 Official Artworks: Aionios Moments’ art book, set to launch in Japan on April 1st, 2024. This book is a must-have for collectors, with a whopping 448 A4-size pages showcasing stunning artwork from the base game and the Future Redeemed DLC.

Additionally, it seems to contain dialogue from the game, along with exclusive discussions between Monolith Soft developers and team members. Fans have been given the opportunity to suggest topics for the development team to discuss before the book is released. The invitation is open until January 26, 2024.

Take a moment to appreciate the breathtaking cover artwork by Masatsugu Saito, which showcases the game’s captivating protagonists. If there are any updates regarding a local release, we will definitely keep you informed.