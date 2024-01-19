The ABC of Arc System Sworn in as the Code Creator for Additional Projects: Recollection
Jacob Chambers
January 19, 2024
Arc System Works, a specialized Japanese fighting game studio, has confirmed on social media that it has created Another Code: Recollection, a new game for the Switch.
Since Cing closed its doors a long time ago, it came as no surprise that someone else was in charge, but now we have formal proof. With the help of Google, this is the approximate translation:
“Arc System Works Co., Ltd. was in charge of the development of the software “Another Code Recollection: Two Memories / Door of Memory” for Nintendo Switch ™ , which was released today.”
“As a member of the original staff 20 years ago, I was able to once again deliver Another Code to everyone! This is all thanks to Nintendo and the staff who worked hard together! Everyone, please enjoy Ashley’s adventure!”
