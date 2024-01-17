The initial review for Another Code: Recollection has arrived

The highly anticipated release of Another Code: Recollection is just around the corner, set to hit shelves on January 19th. The renowned Japanese publication Famitsu (via Gematsu) has published the first review of the game.

According to Ryokutya2089, the highly anticipated Switch release received a collective score of 32/40 from the discerning critics at Famitsu. This impressive score was derived from the evaluations of four different writers, each awarding the game a solid 8/8/8/8. This level of balance is unparalleled.

Another Code: Recollection has achieved an impressive score, placing it in joint first place for Famitsu’s reviews this week. It shares this honor with Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes and Ghost Runner II, both of which also received a commendable 32/40.

Stay tuned for our upcoming review of Another Code on Nintendo Life. If you’re still undecided about the title, keep in mind that there’s a free demo available for you to test out before making a purchase.