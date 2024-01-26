Another Code Makes a Strong Debut in Fourth Place as Spider-Man Swings Back to Claim the Gold

Following a minor setback, Famitsu (via Gematsu) has released the estimated physical game charts for Japan this week, and there are some notable changes to take note of.

After a strong run at the top, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has slipped to third place this week, selling 16,654 copies. It is worth noting that this game is ranked just one spot higher than Nintendo’s first published title of 2024, Another Code: Recollection, which enters the charts in fourth place with 15,741 sales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has once again claimed the top spot, proving its dominance in the gaming world. It’s worth noting that it’s the only non-Switch title in the top ten, which is quite impressive. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!—a Japanese release that bears some resemblance to The Game of Life—continues to perform well, selling an additional 16,733 units.

Presenting the complete list of this week’s top ten:

[PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23): 30,220 (243,612)[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 16,733 (936,936)[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23): 16,654 (1,687,342)[NSW] Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 01/19/24): 15,741 (New)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17): 8,267 (5,680,781)[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20): 5,790 (7,673,551)[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18): 5,788 (3,424,744)[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22): 5,670 (5,278,988)[NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23): 5,581 (534,841)[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23): 5,438 (1,161,358)

Unfortunately, we don’t have the hardware numbers to share at the moment as Famitsu hasn’t released them yet. Which console, the Switch OLED or the PS5, will dominate sales this week? This level of tension is absolutely overwhelming!