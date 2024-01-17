March Sees the Switch Release of New Star GP’s Retro Racing

New Star Games has just revealed that their highly anticipated retro-inspired racing game, New Star GP, is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch in March 2024. Get ready to rev your engines and experience the thrill of the track!

The studio’s latest racing title follows their signature formula of combining classic arcade gameplay with a layer of customization and rewarding features.

Players can dive into the immersive Career Mode, where they will experience the thrill of racing across different eras, from the 1980s to the present day. For those seeking a competitive edge, the Championship Mode offers intense racing action, either solo or in split-screen mode. And for those who crave control, the customization mode allows players to tailor events to their exact preferences.

This game features a vibrant, low-poly art style that sets it apart from Retro Goal and Retro Bowl. With a plethora of customization options, you’ll find yourself endlessly tweaking your experience. With 17 unique tracks, 45 diverse drivers, 15 car body shells, and 60 driver personal items, there’s no shortage of variety to keep you engaged. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning the impressive variety of 176 race events, which encompass time trials, reverse races, and checkpoint races.

Take a closer look at what’s in store by checking out these screenshots:

New Star GP was launched in Early Access on Steam last August and managed to accumulate a respectable number of ‘Very Positive‘ reviews. Hopefully, the initial stages of the game indicate that it will be able to launch in excellent condition on the Switch this March.