Reports suggest that the highly anticipated Xbox exclusives, Hi-Fi RUSH and Pentiment, may be making their way to other gaming platforms

There has been a lot of buzz lately about Microsoft possibly expanding its game offerings to other platforms, and Xbox has just announced that it will be sharing its business update this Thursday.

Additionally, The Verge has recently reported that two “Xbox exclusives” will soon be available on “rival platforms” following the acquisition. These titles include Hi-Fi Rush by Tango Gameworks and Pentiment by Obsidian Entertainment. In addition, Rare’s Sea of Thieves game is anticipated to be released at a later date, with the possibility of more content being considered.

” Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge that the company is getting ready to launch a select number of Xbox games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch…The first two games that are set to appear on rival consoles areHi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, according to sources. Microsoft is also currently planning to launch Sea of Thieves on non-Xbox platforms later this year, with other first-party titles also under consideration.”

Speculation surrounding the potential release of Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves on different platforms has been generating buzz in the gaming community for quite some time. There have been rumors circulating about the possibility of certain Bethesda games, such as Indiana Jones and Starfield, making their way to platforms other than Xbox.

Last month, Microsoft made the decision to lay off 1,900 Xbox employees, which included employees from Bethesda and Activision Blizzard. As a result, this week’s business update will focus on this development. It has been reported that Toys for Bob, the developer behind Crash and Spyro, has recently reduced its operations.