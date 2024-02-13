Disney Dreamlight Valley is generating excitement for its upcoming update by using emoji

Gameloft is constantly enhancing Disney Dreamlight with a variety of content updates, and the next one is anticipated to be released in the near future.

Today, a teaser of its upcoming update has been released, showcasing a brand new Star Path with exciting seasonal unlocks. Although specific information regarding the upcoming Star Path remains undisclosed at this time, the game’s official social media account has tantalizingly shared a series of emoji that purportedly offer a clue about what players can expect in the near future:

https://x.com/DisneyDLV/status/1757109836720824778?s=20

Many fans believe that this emoji is a clear reference to the Monsters, Inc. series. One observant member of the Dreamlight Valley subreddit may have even managed to decipher it:

“psychobrit2008: I am thinking it is just gonna be monsters Inc themed. Meal = the date Mike took his girl on that gets ruined by boo. The one eye and door = Mike and the scare doors The girl and snakes = Mike’s girlfriend.”

Adding to its credibility is the confirmation of Mike Wazowski, a prominent character from Monsters Inc., as the next addition to Disney Dreamlight, which was announced during last year’s November Showcase. According to Gameloft’s roadmap, this update was slated for release in the later part of Winter 2024.

Players can embark on an exciting adventure to the Monsters Inc. realm, where they will have the opportunity to meet the beloved characters Mike and Sulley. Immerse yourself in their world, engage in thrilling activities, and even bring them back to your own valley for endless enjoyment. It was noted that in 2024, a new Star Path would be released with each update, offering players a wealth of exclusive content to discover and unlock.