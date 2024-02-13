A new trailer has been released for Demon Slayer’s latest game, showcasing its unique Mario Party-style gameplay

If you happened to overlook it, the widely acclaimed manga and anime series Demon Slayer is set to receive its own video game this April on the Nintendo Switch, reminiscent of the beloved Mario Party style. The game features Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps as they navigate through various themed boards and engage in a variety of exciting minigames.

Sega has just dropped a brand new overview trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board! Get ready to dive into the action-packed world of this highly anticipated game. Feel free to give it a look above. If you enjoy games similar to Mario Party, this could provide a great deal of enjoyment for a group of up to four friends.

