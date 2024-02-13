Monster Hunter is receiving a grand orchestral tribute in honor of its 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series is fast approaching (March 11th, for those curious), and Capcom has just revealed their plans to commemorate the franchise’s memorable music with a lineup of live orchestral performances in the coming months.

There will be a series of performances starting in Tokyo on May 11, 2024, featuring two distinct shows each day: ‘Daytime Sound Hunting Quest’ and ‘Night Sound Hunting Quest’. The tour will then continue to Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Osaka.

The announcement tweet (below) does not indicate whether there will be a livestream for any of these performances. However, considering that a recording of the 2022 Monster Hunter Orchestra concert was shared online after the event, it is possible that Capcom will follow a similar approach this time.

This announcement has been translated using Google, so please note that there may be some variations in the specific wording.

“Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Orchestra Concert ~Big Hunting Music Festival~” will be held to commemorate the 20th anniversary! This time it will be held in 4 cities: Tokyo, Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Osaka! The Tokyo performance will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Tokyo International Forum Hall A, with two performances a day for the first time in the “Hunting Music Festival”!

https://x.com/CAPCOM_MHB/status/1757308452911960532?s=20

Capcom has just announced that applications for advance lottery tickets for the Tokyo performance are now open and have been sent to ‘Monster Hunter Club’ email subscribers. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! For more details about the event, head over to the official website of the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Orchestra Concert.

From what Capcom has disclosed, it appears that the series’ 20th anniversary is being treated rather modestly. Fans have eagerly participated in a poll to determine their favorite monster, and the unveiling of some special artwork has added to the excitement. However, no groundbreaking announcements have been made thus far. What surprises does Capcom have in store? Only time will tell.