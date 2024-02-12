The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga series is receiving a box set

Do you recall the manga series based on The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess? It started in February 2016 and concluded in early 2022. The series was created by Akira Himekawa, the combined name of the two artists behind it. Later this year, it will be available as a complete set.

Online listings on Amazon reveal that VIZ Media, the company behind the localization of this manga, is currently offering a box set that includes “all 11 volumes” along with a special double-sided poster for collectors. The entire collection totals 2,040 pages. Allow me to present the official description:

The manga adaptation of the hit Twilight Princess video game, now available in a box set! Become part of the Legend—The Legend of Zelda! Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the Sacred Realm of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the wizards’ power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm beyond the Mirror of Twilight. Now, an evil menace is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the World of Light. This box set contains all 11 volumes of the smash-hit manga series The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and a collectible, double-sided poster!

According to the listing, this box set is expected to be released in September of this year, with a price tag of $129.99. We will keep you informed of any updates or changes.